Creekmur Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

