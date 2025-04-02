Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Crane by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Crane Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

