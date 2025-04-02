Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,734,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,038 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $681.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

