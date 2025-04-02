Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

