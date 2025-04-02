Columbia Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $299.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.91.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

