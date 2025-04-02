Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Generac by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Generac stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

