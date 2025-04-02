Columbia Asset Management Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after buying an additional 464,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

