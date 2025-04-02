CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 2,680.00%. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLGN opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

