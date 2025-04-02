Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
