Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $9.20. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 449,975 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,471,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

