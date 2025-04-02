Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $71.96. 2,833,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,893,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,924,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

