Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 109,721 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2,378.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,721 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

