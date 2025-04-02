Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Nutrien worth $47,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

