Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Blueprint Medicines worth $42,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $108,000.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,660,584.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,933.88. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

