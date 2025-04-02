Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.99 Million Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,346 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Zeta Global worth $37,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $571,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

