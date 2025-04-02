Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.02% of Fluence Energy worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

FLNC stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.49. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

