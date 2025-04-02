Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Colliers International Group worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,615,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Colliers International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.