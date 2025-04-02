Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 55,211 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,413,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 95.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 77.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $10,027,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

