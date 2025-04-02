Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 189,880 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,880 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

