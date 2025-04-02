Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 230,731 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,807 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230,731 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up 1.2% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Tapestry worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,432 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tapestry by 206.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,847 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,618 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,740. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

