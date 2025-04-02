Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 720,568 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NYSE NET opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -525.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $1,707,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $28,779,020.89. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,158,262. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
