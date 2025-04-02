Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $9.62 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,520. This trade represents a 45.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,607,296 shares of company stock worth $70,334,047. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

