Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $209,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

