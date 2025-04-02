Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,374 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

