Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.22 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693 in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

