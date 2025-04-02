Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 397 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

