Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 1,080 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BECN opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

