CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 866 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

