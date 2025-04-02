CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,397,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MCK opened at $674.30 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $678.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.97 and its 200 day moving average is $582.06.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
