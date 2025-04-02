CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,597,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,942,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

