CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

