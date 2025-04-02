CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Solventum by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,053,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Price Performance

Solventum stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

