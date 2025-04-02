CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

