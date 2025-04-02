CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

