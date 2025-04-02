Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.98 and last traded at $301.66, with a volume of 401544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.60. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,909.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 44,951 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Chubb by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

