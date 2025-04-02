Christopher Jones Purchases 8,000 Shares of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Jones purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$19.93 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,424.00 ($100,266.67).

Perpetual Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Perpetual alerts:

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.03%.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.