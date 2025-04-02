Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 4,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.