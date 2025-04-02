Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Shares Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

