Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.90. 16,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 54,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a market cap of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

About Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

