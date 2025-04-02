Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 4,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.
