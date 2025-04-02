Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

CHE opened at $618.14 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $639.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.54 and a 200-day moving average of $567.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

