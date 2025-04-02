Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $88,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 244,378 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,543,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,631,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.