CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €106.20 ($114.19) and last traded at €106.00 ($113.98). Approximately 25,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.30 ($106.77).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €99.72 and a 200 day moving average of €101.28. The company has a market cap of $720.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

