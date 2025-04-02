Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 431,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

