Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.30 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 200.30 ($2.60). Approximately 54,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 72,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.40 ($2.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 475 ($6.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 475 ($6.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

About Celebrus Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.59.

(Get Free Report)

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.