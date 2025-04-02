Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.80 and last traded at $223.80, with a volume of 1575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.98.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

