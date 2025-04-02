Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,278,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $227.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.98.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

