Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.30.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
