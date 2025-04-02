Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.30.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

