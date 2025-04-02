Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 137,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 210,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $827.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,449.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 616,988 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $4,093,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.