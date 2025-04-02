Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 888,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

